The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), in collaboration with the Agricultural Development Project (ADP), in Edo State on Friday, trained 55 cassava farmers on processing, packaging, value addition, and utilisation.

The farmers were drawn from the South-South, South-West, and South-East geopolitical zones.

Declaring the two-day training opened at the ADP training hall in Benin, the State Coordinator, Edo FMARD Office, Dr Samuel Owoicho, said the farmers would be taught how to prepare grounds before planting, how to plant, how to manage pest diseases and post-harvest handling among others.

Represented by Mr Amadin Micheal, a staff of the ministry, Owoicho noted that the training became impressive to enhance participants productivity and for them to master the cassava production best practices and create wealth for themselves

The Project Manager, Edo ADP, Dr Edward izevbigie, who was also in attendance urged the participants to take advantage of the training to boost their productivity.

“This training is commendable and in line with the state government agricultural policies in the state.





“I will like to encourage you all to listen carefully to the modern way of cassava production.where you are not clear, ask questions, seek for advice and assistance and thereafter apply them and extend the knowledge acquired to other farmers,” izevbigie said.