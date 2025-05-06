NAHCON seeks NITDA’s partnership to actualise digital transformation

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has sought a strategic partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to enable the commission to achieve its digital transformation agenda.

NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, stated that there is an urgent need for NAHCON to adopt and implement digital technologies in its operations.

Usman made this remark when he led a delegation from the Hajj body on a courtesy visit to the Director-General/CEO of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi.

According to the NAHCON boss, the commission requires not only technical tools but also skills development and expert guidance to successfully navigate its transformation.

NAHCON’s Commissioner of Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, highlighted Saudi Arabia’s ongoing digital overhaul of Hajj operations and urged Nigeria to align itself or risk lagging behind.

He explained that digitising NAHCON’s system would enable real-time updates on pilgrim registration figures, streamline financial processes such as foreign exchange conversions, and enhance security protocols.

Elegushi stated that the commission deployed a large number of officials to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj due to anticipated extreme weather conditions. He added that while physical deployment was necessary, a robust digital framework could minimise such needs by enabling remote coordination and decision-making.

Responding, the NITDA Director-General acknowledged that NAHCON’s digital aspirations align with NITDA’s mission to promote digital fluency and inclusivity among citizens.

He noted that digital transformation is driven not just by tools but also by skills, organisational culture, and a digitally prepared workforce.

Recalling previous collaborations between the two agencies, including the establishment of a Digital Economy Centre, a virtual library, and various capacity-building training programmes, as well as NITDA’s past partnership with the Hajj Institute of Nigeria (HIN), Kashifu suggested that such efforts could be revived and expanded.

The NITDA boss stated that technology is a lifestyle and expressed his agency’s willingness to support NAHCON’s transformative goals through technical partnerships, training programmes, and policy guidance.

Earlier, Head of NAHCON’s Digital Economy Centre, Malam Zakariyya Tanimu Muhammad, representing the Head of Communications and Technology Unit, outlined three critical areas requiring NITDA’s support. These include the digital transformation of NAHCON’s operational processes, cybersecurity and data protection frameworks, and transparent financial management systems aimed at curbing waste and improving efficiency.

Apart from Elegushi, others on the NAHCON delegation included the Commissioner in charge of Planning, Research, Statistics, Information, and Library Services (PRSILS), Professor Yagawal, and the Commissioner in charge of Policy, Personnel Management, and Finance, Prince Aliu Abdulrazak.

In another development, the 36-man advance team of NAHCON that departed Abuja on Monday night arrived in Saudi Arabia this morning.

The team, consisting of NAHCON staff and medical personnel, led by Deputy Makkah Coordinator Algaji Alidu Shuti, landed at King AbdulAziz International Airport in Madina.

Members of the team comprise different committees in charge of accommodation, feeding, medical services, the national reception team, passport management, e-track, Hijira, Tafweel, and media. They are tasked with putting everything in place before the arrival of the first set of Nigerian pilgrims scheduled to take off on Friday, 9 May.

Professor Usman, speaking at a farewell ceremony before the departure of the advance team on Monday, urged members to work hard on the tasks entrusted to them.

According to the NAHCON chairman, the team’s work would set the pace for a successful 2025 Hajj operation.

