ACReSAL commences training for Taraba LGs technical officers

The Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL), a World Bank technical support mission, through the Taraba State Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security, Water Management and Aquatic Affairs, on Monday, commenced the training for Local government technical officers for the efficient greening initiative.

Aishat Barde, Taraba state Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, noted during the event in Jalingo that the idea was to ensure effective and immediate tackling of environmental degradation’s shocks that often affect food production.

Barde, who was represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Aminu Kotolo, disclosed that ACReSAL’s primary target of empowering communities and farmers to boost climate resilience aligns with Governor Agbu Kefas’ environmental policies to restore land productivity in Taraba.

“Your training is to ensure effective tackle of environmental degradation’s shocks that often affect food production. ACReSAL’s target to communities and farmers to boost climate resilience, completely aligns with Governor Agbu Kefas’ environmental policies to restore land productivity in Taraba.

“You are to ensure the effective implementation of the Greening Taraba Initiative, which is a flagship program of Governor Agbu Kefas’ administration, aimed at restoring degraded lands, promoting sustainable agriculture, and ensuring food security. The impacts of climate change have posed serious challenges to food production, water availability, and environmental stability.

“Through ACReSAL, Governor Kefas’ administration is not only mitigating the impacts of climate change but is also building a future where our farmers and communities can thrive despite environmental uncertainties,” the commissioner noted.

The commissioner assured the timely release of counterpart funding to facilitate the smooth implementation of ACReSAL’s project to maximise its impact in the state.

She urged participants at the workshop to see the training as a driving point to achieve the greening of the Taraba initiative.

Earlier, Clement Giwa, the state project coordinator, expressed at the occasion that ACReSAL’s desire was to enhance communities’ productivity, improve livelihoods and foster sustainable development that would serve not just individual interests but for the collective progress of the communities.

