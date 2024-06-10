The Federal government has disclosed plans to commence the test running of diesel-to-gas locomotive engines on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line by Tuesday.

Speaking while addressing the media at the Idu train station in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of Transportation, Sen. Said Alkali, said the programme would lower the cost of maintaining locomotives.

“The purpose of the visit is to have a first-hand assessment of the retrofitting programme we started in last one month, we came to see where the process is so far.

‘We have interfaced with the engineers and further analysed the possibility of retrofitting our locomotive from diesel to gas.”

Alkali explained that “from our interactions with the engineers, the process has reached an advanced stage and they are going to test run the engine from tomorrow” he stated.

The Minister also revealed that “this is the first on the African continent to retrofit locomotive from diesel to gas.

“The engine is going to work like this, 30 percent diesel and 70 percent gas. By the time you want to start the locomotive, you use diesel, once you have done that, you now switch to gas, then you keep moving.”

He said the new system is designed to bring down cost of maintenance to about 60 percent to 70 percent.

Alkali also noted that the programme “will control emission because once the locomotive is switched to gas, we are not going to have carbon emissions” the Minister explained.

This is one of the many initiatives of the ministry to build an efficient rail system in the country.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE