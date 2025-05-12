FG tasks state commissioners on youth empowerment programmes

The Federal Government has called on youth commissioners across the 36 states of the federation to initiate youth-focused empowerment programmes in their respective states

Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, made the call during a courtesy visit by the Forum of State Youth Commissioners, led by its Chairman, Gold Adedayo, who also serves as the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development in Ekiti State.

Director, Information and Public Relations, Mrs Omolara Esan, in a statement on Sunday said the meeting was held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking during the visit, the Minister emphasised the importance of grassroots initiatives, saying the call aligns with the ongoing efforts of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development to enhance youth engagement and development nationwide.

“As someone who has benefitted from homegrown initiatives, I can confidently say that every program I have initiated since my time as Minister of State for Youth has received sponsorship from NGOs and relevant agencies.

“What you do to transform the lives of the youth in your state will stand as a testament to your leadership, even after you leave office,” he said.

In response, Adedayo noted that the visit followed a recent meeting between the Minister and the Forum in Lagos, during which key action points were agreed upon.

He outlined three critical areas requiring the Minister’s support: “The Forum requested a dedicated space within the Ministry’s premises in Abuja to serve as its headquarters and facilitate regular meetings.

“Facilitation of State Engagements: The Forum appealed to the Minister to assist in creating avenues for easier collaboration and visits to various states for youth-focused initiatives.

“The Forum plans to begin regular meetings, starting with a forthcoming session in Bayelsa.

“These are the essential building blocks needed to ensure the success of our youth development programs across the country,” Adedayo affirmed.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Olubunmi Olusanya, while welcoming the delegation, reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to supporting the Forum.

He assured the Commissioners that the Ministry remains ready to back all efforts geared toward uplifting young Nigerians.