FG, CIG Motors to train 365 Nigerian youths nationwide

The Federal Government on Friday unveiled plans to train 365 Nigerian youths in automobile maintenance.

Under the arrangement, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction will coordinate and facilitate all logistical arrangements for the training, as well as provide overall coordination and monitoring support to ensure smooth implementation of the programme. CIG Motors will provide the training at no cost.

The Director of the Press and Public Relations Unit of the Ministry, Mrs. Iliya Rhoda Ishaku, confirmed this in a statement made available to humanitarian correspondents on Friday.

She said, “The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction and CIG Motors Company Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a nationwide training programme for 365 young Nigerians in automobile maintenance.

“The training will be conducted across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, with training centres located in the following states: Lagos State – South West; Enugu State – South East; Akwa Ibom State – South South; Plateau State – North Central; Adamawa State – North East; and Kaduna State – North West.

“The MoU was signed by the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, and the Chairman/CEO of CIG Motors Co. Limited, Chief Diana Chen, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

“The terms of reference of the MoU include, among others, that the Ministry will be responsible for coordinating and facilitating all logistical arrangements for the training, along with overall coordination and monitoring support to ensure smooth implementation. CIG Motors will provide the training at no cost to the Ministry or the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The MoU is set to last for an initial period of five years, subject to automatic renewal unless objections are raised and renegotiated six months before the end of the term.

“The Ministry is responsible for implementing the Federal Government’s ‘Skill-to-Wealth’ programme, which aims to provide training opportunities for Nigerian youths and vulnerable persons to develop skills and gain employment. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, CIG Motors is providing technical support and professional expertise in the area of automobile maintenance training.

“The Honourable Minister commended CIG Motors for its free training initiative, which complements the Federal Government’s efforts in skill acquisition and youth empowerment. This aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda focused on job creation and poverty reduction,” she added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE