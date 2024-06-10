THE Federal Government has called for the harmonization of the National Identification Number (NIN) and the Tax Identification Number (TIN) for easier access to information to achieve more taxable income for the government.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the call when he hosted the Secretary of Joint Tax Board (JTB) in his office, also advocated for inter-agency collaboration to achieve effective data management in the country.

He added that activities of critical agencies such as the JTB and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) must be synergized for better achievements.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Ozoya Imohimi, in a statement on Monday, quoted the Minister of Interior as saying that the NIN of Nigerians should be the unique security identifier, as it would display tax status and all the relevant information needed.

He added that the JTB should create solutions to the harmonization of Data and identity systems.

The Minister decried the issue of tax evasion when he said: “Technologically if there is a way we can bring our NIN and TIN to be one number, we will make it difficult for people to evade tax.

“The relationship between the Joint Tax Board and Nigeria Immigration Service should be like Siamese twins. If there is a synergy, a lot will be achieved,” he stated.

He noted that many expatriates today are evading tax both at the state and Federal levels.

The Minister called for the adoption and implementation of technology to help harmonise critical data.

The Secretary of JTB, Olusegun Adesokan said the aim of his working visit to the Ministry was to seek further meaningful collaboration with the Ministry, enhance capacity building with the NIS and commence dialogue on issues relating to expatriate data, and expatriate tax.