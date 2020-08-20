FG reiterates commitment to achieving inclusive, quality education

THE Federal Government says it is committed to achieving inclusive and equitable quality education in the country.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, spoke at a two-day workshop on cultural creativity for youth skills development organised by the Nigerian National Commission (NATCOM) for UNESCO (United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in Abuja.

He said the current administration would provide every Nigerian child life-long learning opportunities to be able to innovate and think creatively in addressing societal challenges.

Echono said one of the ways of achieving this is to create awareness onthe importance of enhancing entrepreneurial skills for young Nigerians in cultural creativity for sustainable development.

According to him, in today’s highly competitive world, the success of economy of a nation depends increasingly on the ability to create and innovate. He said one of the approaches of the present administration towards achieving its agenda of Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) is skills acquisition and job creation for its teaming youth population.

While lamenting the high level of unemployment in Nigeria, he said one of the ways to address the challenge is to encourage cultural creativities for youth skills development.

He said: “Achieving inclusive and equitable quality education and life-long learning opportunities requires collective commitment to investing in culture and creativity.

“Local learning, innovation and development processes are strengthened when new talents are nurtured. The youths can venture into different trades and make career out of these gifts.

“Government’s agenda which aims at reducing poverty has also aided the implementation of arts and culture as a veritable means for creating jobs and sustainable development, especially for the youths, hence the establishment of cultural industries in the states.

Secretary-General of NATCOM-UNESCO, Mr Olagunju Lateef, in his remark said white collar jobs are no longer the fashion of the day and that Nigeria should move in the direction of joining the modern global practice in creativity and self-reliance.

Lateef said in line with UNESCO operational strategy on youths, 2014-2021 special focus would continue to be given to youths, particularly young creators and cultural professionals.

