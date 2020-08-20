Old students donate COVID-19 preventive items, others to alma mater

OLD students of Anwar-Ul-Islam Grammar School, Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State, have donated to their alma mater some items aimed at promoting healthy environment and preventing coronavirus infection or the spread of the disease in the school.

The national public relations officer of the body of the alumni christened Ahmadiyya/Anwar-Ul-Islam Grammar School Old Students Association (AGSOSA), Alhaji Kamorudeen Aderibigbe; and the chairman of the association’s education committee, Professor Philip Oyelaran, led other members to present the items to the duo of the school’s incoming and outgoing principals, Alhaji AbdulGaniy Soyombo and Mr Adegoke Kamorudeen Gbolagade, respectively, as well as teachers and students, on Monday on the school’s premises.

During the presentation of the items, which include 49 jars of sanitiser, two jars of hand-washing liquid soap, two infrared thermometers, as well as two lawn mowers, Aderibigbe said the gesture was meant to complement the efforts of the state government on the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Aderibigbe, who is the chairman of the Oyo State Civil Service Commission, said that the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, had been dogged in his determination to safeguard the people of the state against the pandemic.

He said the governor’s spirit had encouraged the members of AGSOSA to come together and think of how to assist their alma mater in keeping the pandemic in check, especially as the school is preparing to resume full academic activities.

He urged the principals, teachers and students of the school to ensure proper use of the items for effective results and then promised that the association would replenish some of the materials, especially sanitiser and hand-washing soaps, from time to time.

“I also urge them to be careful in the handling of the thermometers and use the devices effectively and indiscriminately, too. They should use the thermometers for everybody, regardless of people’s social or economical standing. Even if the governor visits this school, I am sure he will be ready to submit himself to the temperature testing,” he said.

Professor Oyelaran urged the school authorities to supervise the use of the items and prevail on the teachers and students to follow diligently anti-COVID-19 protocols, especially physical distancing.

