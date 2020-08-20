UniAbuja partners private firm on organic farming, research

THE University of Abuja (UniAbuja) and CONTEC Global Agro Limited (CGAL) have concluded the process of signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on organic farming geared towards assisting the Federal and state governments boost Nigeria’s food security drive.

Speaking on behalf of Dr. Benoy Berry, the chairman and founder of CGAL, the managing director of the company, Mr. Thomas Chackunkal, expressed optimism while conducting the vice chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, round the company’s world class tissue culture facilities and bio-organic fertilizer plant in Abuja.

Professor Na’Allah lauded Dr. Benoy Berry for his pursuit of food security through organic farming production to meet Nigeria and Africa’s food security challenge.

While underscoring the urgency for the collaboration through the MoU, he said the university is willing to offer its vast expanse of land and manpower for the mutual benefits of both organizations and Nigeria.

Na’Allah said, “The template on this MoU between us is collaboration and ensuring to the letter that we will not only combine to do intensive research and training. We will also put in place the mechanism to get the organic farm produce to Nigerians, Africans and the world.

“As a University, we must carry every stakeholder along and together like CONTEC, the Government, the Academia and the youths who are Nigeria’s future.”

In his remark, Dr. Benoy Berry, while thanking the Vice Chancellor for the auspicious visit and tour of the company’s agro facilities said the massive investment in the sector no doubt will contribute helping Nigeria meet its overwhelming food demand and food security through deploying organic farming for safe and healthy crops for the country.

