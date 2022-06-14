FG reaffirms commitment to implement part of aviation sector roadmap

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to pursuing the actualisation of the grey component of the current aviation sector roadmap to boost the industry potential in Nigeria.

Declaring open the maiden edition of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigerian (FAAN) National Aviation Conference in Abuja, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said the Conference is an avenue to discuss, evaluate, analyse and synergise for the advancement of the Aviation industry in the country.

He reiterated that at the inception of the present administration, the Aviation Sector Roadmap was developed to address the immediate and remote causes of the lack of desired growth and efficiency in the sector in Nigeria.

The Minister further pointed out that some of the key elements such as the National Carrier, Airport Concession, and MRO/ALC have reached advanced stages of implementation.

According to the statement by Eunice Akro, Sirika while congratulating FAAN for this initiative, expressed a desire that the conference should be institutionalised as a platform where great ideas will propel the Nigerian Aviation sector into a global reckoning will be developed.

Sirika stated that the Aviation sector is a gold mine that will contribute significantly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria, thereby adding serious value to the economy of the country.

Earlier, the Managing Director (MD) of FAAN, Rabiu Yadudu explained that the conference aimed to present a holistic platform for all stakeholders in the industry to discuss the state of the industry in Nigeria with emphasis on the prospects and challenges of the Air Transport industry.

He said that the event will also feature a Trade and Investment section where opportunities for investments at our various airports will be highlighted.

The MD expressed his vision of a time when, rather than sending Nigeria’s human resources and flying machines for training and checks abroad, thereby expending huge foreign exchange in the process, “will not only domesticate such activities but also earn foreign exchange from it when other countries send their aircraft here for checks and their manpower for training in Nigeria”.





Also present at the event were the Senate and House Committee Chairmen, the Airport Council International (ACI) African President, Emmanuel Chaves, Headship of the sister Agencies of FAAN, NCAA, NIMET and NAMA, stakeholders, seasoned professionals in the industry as well as Captain Bob Hayes the very first Nigerian pilot.

The conference is slated to continue till Friday 17th, June, 2022.

