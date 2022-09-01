FG issues licenses to 250 fertilizer firms, blames Russia/Ukraine war over high cost

The Federal Government has blamed the high cost of fertilizer in the country for its inability to inability to import Muriate of Potash (MOP), one of the major raw materials used for blending the farm input from Russia due to the ongoing war in the country.

Out of the four major raw materials being used in the blending of compound fertilizers (NPKs), urea and Limestone are gotten locally while Di-ammonia Phosphate (DAP) and Muriate of Potash (MOP) are sourced from Morocco and Belarus, and Russia respectively.

As a result of the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine coupled with the restriction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a huge gap was created especially that of MOP – which is being sourced from Belarus/Russia.

According to the government, Nigeria has a deposit of phosphate rock in Sokoto State and there is a need for the Ministry of Solid Minerals to pay due attention to the local exploration of Mutate of Potash (MOP) and DAP from the area of Sokoto basement complex.

The Executive Director of Al-Yuma Fertilizer and Chemicals, Dr Farouk Hamzat said “Nigeria is just seating on the gold mines not paying much emphasis in the area of research and development. So, in order to reduce that over-dependence on other foreign countries for the raw materials, there is a need to intensify our efforts towards the exploration of these two major inputs that we import from overseas.”

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe while speaking at the presentation of certificates and sales permits to fertilizer operators on Thursday in Abuja said the Ministry was working with the relevant agencies to source for the two important raw materials locally through the Solid Mineral Development Fund in order to guide against future scarcity.

He said this move is geared towards addressing the high cost of fertilizer in the country.

Therefore, in line with the fertilizer Control Act 2019 which stipulates that all fertilizer distribution companies must be duly registered by the Farm Inputs Support Services Department of the ministry, the federal government provided certificates to about 250 fertilizer companies and agro-dealers.

The Permanent Secretary, who was represented by the Director, Special Duties in the Ministry, Mrs Fausat Lawal while congratulating the operators who have fulfilled all the required conditions and duly issued with their certificates of registration or sales permits, gave a two months grace period for those who have not obtained theirs as failure to do or have their facilities sealed off with resultant prosecution.

He said “the non-licensed operators will not be allowed to produce, blend, Import, market or distribute fertilizers in the country. The suppliers are therefore urged to ensure that only licensed agro-dealers are allowed to buy their products

The Deputy Director Federal Ministry of Department of Farm Input Support Service, Ishaq Buba while speaking on the need for the issuance of certificates said it was to check fertilizer adulteration in the country and to ensure fertilizer being sold to farmers is of the right quality and quantity.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE