Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria assures on sustainable eye health system

The Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria (OSN), on Thursday, expressed its commitment to promoting sustainable eye health systems targeted at preventing avoidable blindness through quality and affordable eye health services in Nigeria.

The OSN made the commitment at its 2022 Annual General Meeting, AGM, which began in Benin City, Edo State capital, on Thursday with the theme “Building Sustainable Eye Health Systems” and advocated for patient-centred inclusive eye health services championed by professionals.

The Chairman, National Eye Health Committee, Professor Afekhide Ernest Omoti, while speaking during the opening ceremony of the 46th AGM of the society, noted that the demand became imperative from the members of the noble profession on the need for patient-centred inclusive eye health services to ensure access to good quality eye care

Omoti, a consultant ophthalmologist at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) added that the theme for the AGM, and the subtheme, “Equity in Eye Health” became apt for the moment as deliberations and the communiqué gotten from the meeting would help to strengthen and support the existing eye health systems framework already being put in place by the government and also ensure that there was no barrier in accessing eye care services within the nooks and crannies of the country.

“The government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Health has made equity in eye care services, a key component of its agenda in ensuring that we have a country where no one is needlessly blind,” Omoti further noted.

In his welcome address, the President of OSN, Dr Abiola Oyeleye, assured that the conference would translate knowledge gained into action to improve patient care.

“This promises to be an interesting conference coming shortly after the launch of our National eye health policy, giving us a good opportunity to understand and be in the forefront of implementing the necessary changes in the eye care industry.”

