NANS begs Buhari to wade into lingering ASUU strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Monday, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately wade into the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Strike to broker peace.

This was even as it called on the Federal Government (FG) to prioritise the education sector in terms of budgetary allocation and in order to meet the UNESCO standard and recommendation of setting aside 26% annual budget for education by developing Countries.

The newly elected NANS President, Comrade Usman Barambu made the appeal while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

According to him, the seven months of lingering dispute between ASUU and FG have hitherto affected the academic calendar of all our public-owned universities and equally affected the future of Nigerian Students, “as a programme of 4 years is now 6 years and vice versa.”

Earlier, Chairman Communiqué Drafting Committee, Comrade Usman Ayuba urged President Buhari to sack non-performing service chiefs with a view to overhauling and rejigging the entire security formation of the country.

“The Federal Government should also proffer a workable solution to address incessant clashes between farmers and herders across the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, the electoral Committee commended the large turn-out of students who registered across the country at the just concluded voters registration exercise by INEC.

Comrade Ayuba advised students to obtain their voters’ cards and elect credible candidates come 2023.

