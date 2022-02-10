FG inaugurates REA’s Governing Board

The Federal Government (FG) has inaugurated the governing board of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

This was even as it reappointed Dr Sanusi Ohiare as the Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF) for another 5-year term.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ayang Ogbe, Director of Promotions, Information and Outreach in Abuja.

It said Ohiare’s reappointment was for him to continue the expansion of the REF and contribute to the continued development of the Agency.

The Agency disclosed that the Governing Board, inaugurated by the Minister of State, Power Goddy Jedy-Agba, has Abdulazeez Musa Yar’Adua as Chairman and Managing Director/CEO of REA Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad as a member.

Other members of the Board representing the six–geopolitical zones include Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi (representing the South West), Chidi Emmanuel Nwogu (representing the South East), Catherine A. Ajibike (representing the South-South), Dr Abdullahi Garba (representing the North West), Dr Abdul Umar (representing the North East), while Mohammed Kabir Badamasuiy (represents the North Central).

“Also, to enhance partnerships and improve the synergy with critical Agencies which are supportive of the REA in achieving its mandate, the following Government organizations are represented on the Governing Board with Ex-Officio capacity.

“These are Federal Ministry of Power (Supervising Ministry), the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning as well as the Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE),” the statement read.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate