FG inaugurates digital switch-over in Lagos

The Federal Government of Nigeria has switched on the much talked about digital switch-over in Lagos with free-to-air 30 stations.

Speaking at the launching in Lagos, The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said that Lagosians will pay N1,500 annually after purchasing the Setup box at an affordable amount.

Lai, who has been on the Digital Switchover since 2016, said that 1 million setup boxes have been manufactured and many more set to be released.

He explained that the Digital Switchover is for the common Nigerians who cannot afford to pay for the rising subscriptions of the pay-TV companies.

The Minister further explained that the switch on is epochal, unique even as it allows monitoring and enforcement of payment of radio and television license.

“The Setup Box will cost N1,500 yearly. It is for Nigerians who cannot afford the rising subscription of pay-TV companies in Nigeria

“We have 1 million setup boxes ready and many more set to be released by the manufacturers.

“The switch-on of Lagos is unique and epochal even as DSO provides us with a great platform to key in the great platform. It is not just about high sounds and pictures but creating jobs.

“It offers its viewers about 60 free digital channels. It will allow you to monitor and enforce the payment of radio and television. License. It will enhance the Lagos smart city project. A large number of million jobs to be created in the next two years will come from Lagos State.” He said.

Acting Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission, Professor Armstrong Idacha, said that the Analogue Switchover will be switched off in Lagos six months from now in order to allow the Digital Switchover to take effect.

Professor Armstrong explained that Lagosians will now have access to 30 free-to-air stations from Thursday, April 28, 2021.

He further urged Lagosians to purchase their Setup boxes at a cheaper amount in order to have access to the opportunities.

“Lagosians will experience 30 free stations on their television.

“Lagosians should buy setup boxes at a cheaper amount in order enjoy the free stations

The Director-General, Nigerian Television Authority, Alh Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, said that the Current Minister has been a recurring decimal in the DSO project from 2016 till date, adding that going all the way requires commitment, synergy and working together in the achievement of what has started.

