FG inaugurates committee for digital identity ecosystem project

THE Federal Government has inaugurated the steering committee for the Nigeria Digital Identity for Development Ecosystem Project to fast-track implementation of the strategic roadmap for accelerating digital identity development for Nigeria.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and chairman of the team, said digital identification was central and critical to realising the objective of the Government’s Economic and Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP).

He said the Strategic Roadmap, approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on September 12, 2018, is a culmination of the enormous collective efforts and contributions of many institutions and stakeholders which began in 2015.

To accelerate the implementation of the Strategic Roadmap, he said: “Government considered and adopted a three-tiered institutional arrangement comprising a Steering Committee, a Strategic Unit, an Implementation Unit situated in the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and with responsibilities for providing overall governance and coordination, ecosystem partners’ coordination and communication and day-to-day project implementation respectively.”

He explained that the project Steering Committee was established as the highest body with the responsibility of providing policy, institutional and operational guidance towards delivering on the identification vision and promise of the Strategic Roadmap.

The SGF listed members of the Steering Committee, approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, chairman; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, alternate chairman/member; Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, member; Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, member; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, member; Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, member; Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, member; director-general, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari, member and the director-general of NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, member/secretary.

Mustapha said the work of the Steering Committee would be guided by the terms of reference approved by the president, part of which is to review the legal and regulatory framework for digital identity development.

The committee is also mandated to implement the strategic roadmap, utilise foundational identity to access services; determine the location of the ecosystem strategic unit; and receive the report on the implementation through the director-general of NIMC and provide necessary guidance and approval.

“You would all agree with me that there is no other time than now for this project, especially as it would have considerably reduced a number of challenges we are facing with identifying and locating poor and vulnerable Nigerians in effective and efficient distribution of palliatives to cushion the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Of course, without meaning to enumerate the issues associated with the absence of a foundational ID system which you are all familiar with, the existence of a National Identification Number (NIN) for all Nigerians would improve our delivery of government services,” Mustapha stated.

The inauguration, witnessed by the World Bank Team led by the country director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, also had in attendance the permanent secretary, Political and Economic Affairs, in the Office of the SGF, Mr. Andrew David Adejoh.

