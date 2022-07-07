FG hosts delegates of preferred bidders for airport concession

Request for Proposals (RfP) phase of the Nigeria Airport Concessions programme (NACP) has commenced with the shortlisted bidders already notified in writing and via the transaction portal.

This came as delegates of preferred bidders for the four Nigerian airports earmarked for concession flew into Nigeria from about four countries, with the majority joining online via the NACP’s virtual conferencing facility.

The Federal Ministry of Aviation, in line with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission Act, 2005, and global best practices gave the notification to all stakeholders, local and international, development partners, and members of the media in the information.

While the RfP stage of the programme will close on September 5, 2022, the ministry explained that all shortlisted bidders were encouraged to ensure that they make their submissions in a timely manner and as per the detailed guidelines included in the bidders’ package.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the NACP bidders conference, prior to embarking on a stakeholders tour of notable international airports in Brazil and Turkey, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika expressed confidence in driving a transparent and robust concession programme to competition before the end of the year.

“We are delighted to inform all stakeholders and indeed, all Nigerians, that a critical milestone in this programme has now been reached. We anticipate that the programme, including the final negotiations stage, will be concluded before the end of the year, thereby allowing for the affected assets to be handed over to the best private sector operators well before this administration hands over to a new, duly elected government”.

The bidders’ conference, hosted by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, the substantive regulator for all infrastructure concessions in Nigeria, marked a critical milestone in the process of concessioning Nigeria’s four international airports and associated assets, comprising specifically passenger and cargo terminals.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation, Abel Enitan stated: “We are delighted to see this level of genuine interest in Nigeria’s infrastructure concession programmes and in particular this airports concession programme. As the global aviation industry recovers, this level of interest Nigeria enjoys from emerging market investors, is a testament to the sheer scale of opportunity Nigeria offers long-term investors who share a positive vision of the nation’s future. We wish all bidders well as they conduct their own due diligence and prepare competitive bids for the various assets.”