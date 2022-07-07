Why we introduced more flights on Lagos, Abuja routes — Dana Air

To meet its customers’ demands, Nigeria’s Dana Air has introduced additional flights on its Lagos and Abuja route network.

According to the image-maker of the airline, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, the introduction of the additional flights was strictly based on popular demand, the desire to meet the growing demand, and the need to follow through with its strategic route expansion.

“The additional Abuja to Lagos flights will operate at 12:40 pm, 7 pm, and 8.10 pm, while the Lagos to Abuja will be at 2.30 pm, 5 pm, and 6.30 pm and with these additional flights, our customers can rest assured that we will always have convenient, optional flight times on the Lagos and Abuja routes.

“We are consolidating our network, providing competitive fares, a seamless travel experience, and a reliable schedule for our guests and this expansion will be across the network, as we take delivery of more of our B737 aircraft very soon.

“We want to be available to our guests at suitable times across the network and our growth has been consistent, meticulous and commendable and we want to keep it that way for our loyal customers who have kept us going”.

