FG flags off North-West LPG programme in Sokoto

The Federal Government has officially launched the North-West Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Penetration Programme in Sokoto, reaffirming its commitment to promoting clean, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions across Nigeria.

The flag-off ceremony, held in Sokoto on Wednesday, was led by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr. Ekperikpe Ekpo. The event featured the distribution of gas cylinders to women and youths as part of the empowerment and awareness drive embedded in the programme.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State commended President Bola Tinubu for selecting Sokoto as the host state for the landmark initiative.

He described the programme as “timely and visionary,” aligning with the state’s priorities in environmental sustainability and economic empowerment.

“This initiative is aimed at encouraging the use of LPG for domestic and industrial purposes, reducing reliance on firewood and other biomass fuels,” Governor Aliyu stated. “As a Sahelian state prone to desertification, the shift to cleaner energy is vital to our environment and livelihoods.”

The governor highlighted ongoing state efforts to tackle environmental challenges, including an annual tree-planting campaign across the 23 local government areas, aimed at reversing deforestation and promoting ecological balance.

He also stressed the wider benefits of LPG adoption, including improved public health, reduced carbon emissions, and job creation, particularly for the youth.

“For this programme to succeed, LPG must be made accessible and affordable, especially for rural dwellers. This will not only discourage deforestation but also improve household health and enhance quality of life,” he added.

Governor Aliyu further expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for initiating oil exploration in the Kalmalo area of Illela Local Government, where promising reserves have been identified in the Sokoto Basin. He urged contractors to fast-track exploration activities to help boost national energy output and revenue.

The LPG Penetration Programme is a key component of the Federal Government’s gas expansion strategy, designed to increase domestic LPG usage, reduce carbon emissions, and promote cleaner energy alternatives for Nigerians.

Sokoto State pledged full support for the implementation and expansion of the programme across the North-West, positioning the state as a critical partner in the national energy transition drive.

