Chairmen of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) from the South East Zone have unanimously declared their confidence in the party’s national leadership under Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, commending him for his commitment to party growth and democratic ideals despite all odds.

The declaration was made in a communiqué issued at the end of a strategic meeting held on June 24, 2025, at the SDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

In the statement signed by the South East Chairmen, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, the zonal leaders applauded Gabam and his executive team for what they described as “remarkable strides in steering the party towards a path of growth and renewed vigor.”

They noted that the party’s direction under his leadership had not only energised members in the region but had also rekindled hope across the national structure.

The Chairmen also welcomed recent appointments into key leadership positions.

According to the statement, “The South-East SDP chairmen pass vote of confidence in Gabam hailed the elevation of Chief Arinze Ekelem, the immediate past South East Zonal Chairman from Anambra State, as the National Deputy Chairman (South). Similarly, they lauded the appointment of Prince Obinna Ekwebelem, the former South East Zonal Secretary from Imo State, as the new National Vice Chairman for the South East.

“These appointments reflect a deep understanding of party structure and a commitment to strengthening regional representation at the national level. The experience and dedication of these leaders will further enhance the party’s unity and performance.”

While expressing strong backing for the party’s leadership, the South East Chairmen declared, “We, the South East Chairmen, express our unreserved confidence in the leadership of Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam. His vision, strategic insight, and dedication to democratic values have inspired not only our region but the entire party.”

They called on all party faithful to unite behind Gabam’s leadership, emphasizing the need for collective action to achieve the party’s shared objectives.

While reaffirming their loyalty to the core ideals of the Social Democratic Party, the South East Chairmen pledged continued dedication to the principles of equality, social justice, and inclusivity.

“As custodians of these ideals, we are dedicated to ensuring that our efforts are aligned with the aspirations of our constituents and the broader Nigerian society.”

The meeting ended with a call for unity and a renewed commitment to national development through the platform of the Social Democratic Party.