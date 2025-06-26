Global drug use soars to 316 million in 2023 — UN report

The number of people global using illicit drugs (excluding alcohol and tobacco) has surged to 316 million in 2023, representing six percent of the global population aged between 15 and 64.

This marks a notable increase from 5.2 percent in 2013, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in its World Drug Report 2025, launched today.

The report highlights that a “new era of global instability has intensified challenges in addressing the world drug problem, empowering organized crime groups and pushing drug use to historically high levels.”

Ghada Waly, Executive Director of UNODC, emphasized the adaptability of criminal networks. “This edition of the World Drug Report shows that organized drug trafficking groups continue to adapt, exploit global crises, and target vulnerable populations,” she said.

Waly stressed the critical need for a comprehensive approach, stating, “We must invest in prevention and address the root causes of the drug trade at every point of the illicit supply chain. And we must strengthen responses, by leveraging technology, strengthening cross-border cooperation, providing alternative livelihoods, and taking judicial action that targets key actors driving these networks. Through a comprehensive, coordinated approach, we can dismantle criminal organizations, bolster global security, and protect our communities.”

Total users with 316 million people (6% of the population aged 15-64) used a drug in 2023, up from 5.2% in 2013. Cannabis remains the most widely used drug, with 244 million users globally. Opioids with 61 million users, Amphetamines with 30.7 million users, Cocaine with 25 million users (and the fastest-growing illicit drug market) and Ecstasy with 21 million users, the report stated.

The report issues a stark warning that the influx of “new groups of vulnerable people fleeing hardship, instability and conflict could cause these numbers to increase further.”

The UN raised an alarm that the global cocaine market has shattered previous records in 2023, with production, seizures, and use all reaching unprecedented levels, making it the world’s fastest-growing illicit drug market with new markets across Asia and Africa.

Illegal cocaine production skyrocketed to 3,708 tons in 2023, a staggering 34 percent increase from 2022. Global cocaine seizures also reached a record high of 2,275 tons, marking a 68 percent rise between 2019 and 2023.

