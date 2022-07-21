FG, experts move to develop actionable National Action Plan for IDPs

The Federal Government, on Thursday, reiterated its resolve towards addressing various challenges facing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the country.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who chaired the 5th National Humanitarian Coordination Technical Working Group meeting in Abuja, pledged the resolve of the present administration towards prioritising the well-being of IDPs.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in February 2020 approved the inauguration of the National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (NHCC) to oversee all humanitarian actions in the country.

While applauding the initiative, the Minister explained that the meeting was to enable experts to provide updates on the National Policy on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) after the approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on September 1, 2021, and the next steps to be taken for the implementation.

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Nasir Gwarzo, said: “It is common knowledge that even when humanitarian actions seek to achieve long-term solutions to violence, persecution and displacement, such efforts often were observed to be ignored and less emphasis placed on how those solutions affect or are affected by the overall development programmes of Governments.

“The Plan is presently undergoing internal fine-tuning after which it will be formally presented to harvest members’ inputs in preparation for the implementation plan.

“You will be receiving further updates on the Plan in the course of today’s proceedings.

“There is no denying the fact that there are quite a number of emerging humanitarian issues that require the attention of the NHCTWG.

“However, considering the urgent need to activate a process of closing the gap in coordination and management of IDPs, this 5th meeting will inter alia focus primarily on updates on National Policy on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) after its approval by Federal Executive Council on 1st September 2021 and the next steps to be taken drive its implementation.

“It is expected that stakeholders would exchange ideas/views and agree on the most robust methodology towards the development of actionable National Action Plan (NAP) for the implementation of the IDP policy,” she noted.

