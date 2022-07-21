Plateau APC deputy governorship candidate seeks youths’ support

The deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Plateau State, Mr Pam Bot-Mang has solicited for the support of the youth towards 2023 governorship election, saying the ticket of Nentawe and Bot-Mang has youth-oriented programmes to improve the standard of living for citizens.

Bot-Mang who made the appeal in Jos while receiving an award by Independent Publishers Association (IPA), Plateau State chapter said he has been identifying with youths for a very long time and also given them employment.

“I wish to say here that my service to humanity did not start when I became commissioner for works but I have mentored and given employment to youths who are also employers of labour today in different fields.

“Plateau citizens will not regret if we are elected into office because will we bring to bear our experience and youthful knowledge on ICT to drive the state to a land of prosperity,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The deputy governorship candidate who pledged his loyalty to the party’s candidate and Plateau people, assured that the state would witness massive development if elected into office and thanked the executive and stakeholders of the APC for giving him the opportunity to serve as the running mate to Dr Nentawa Yilwatda ahead of the 2023 election.

In his remark during the presentation, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Dan Manjang, said that the choice of Bot-Mang as the deputy governorship candidate would add electoral value to the APC ticket in 2023.

Chairman of IPA, Mr Shabul Mazadu while presenting the award, described Bot-Mang as an accomplished technocrat who has served Plateau and the country at different levels.

He said that the choice of Bot-Mang for the award was because of his humility, service to humanity and his excellent performance in turning the fortunes of Plateau to the advantage of the people.

He noted that the award was to spur him to deliver more fruitful and people oriented services that would impact humanity positively for the greater good of the state.