FG donates palliatives to vulnerable groups across in Abuja

The Federal Government, on Sunday, donated items to the vulnerable in the church to mark the 2020 International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWDS).

The items were presented to the Church by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, in Abuja.

The Minister through her Representative, Director Special Needs of the Ministry, Mrs Onwukwue Florence, said IDPWDs is marked December 3 every year and the Federal Government, stakeholders and the church are doing so much to remember Persons with Disabilities.

Continuing, the Minister said the church service was organised to pray for the vulnerable in the society and the Ministry and its Agencies for God’s grace to achieve the mandate of the Ministry.

The items include; 5 bags of 50kg of rice, 5 cartons of peak milk, clothes and 20 pieces of wrappers.

Earlier, the Vicar of Saint Mathew Anglican Church, Ven Andrus Ukaejiofo, who appreciated the Ministry for the items given to the vulnerable in the Church, offered prayers for the vulnerable as well as the Management and staff of the Ministry.

The IDPWDs is an annual global event marked every December 3rd, to promote the rights and well-being of the Persons with Disabilities.

To commemorate the 2020 IDPWDs, the activities earmarked to celebrate the Day include; Jumat Prayers and Sunday Service, press briefing by the Honourable Minister and the Grand Finale.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has expressed shock over the killing of 43 farmers in Borno state, describing their death as gruesome and barbaric.

At least, 43 Farmers were gruesomely killed in Zabarmari, inside Jere Local government of Borno state on Saturday in rice fields while 6 persons were reportedly injured.

Umar Farouq made the statement in a condolence message to the government of Borno State.

The Minister sympathised with the people and Governments of Borno and Sokoto states on the sad event. adding that the Federal government will do all in its powers to stop the attacks by the extremists and prayed for God’s protection over the people.

The slaughtered victims were said to be migrant farmers from Sokoto state who had travelled 1000km to the North-East to find work on rice farms.

