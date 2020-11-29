Top Young Footballers

Football has gained weight worldwide. You surely know someone who watches each championship and can’t stop reading this football prediction site to find out which team has won. Some teens also adore this sport and dream to get as popular as their football idols. Here are the most promising young footballers who have achieved this goal.

Erling Braut Haaland

Erling Braut Haaland is a young Norwegian who shows a mind-blowing game that has been loved by millions of fans. He became known to a wide audience after the World Youth Championships in 2019. At the match, the footballer scored 9 goals and became the best forward of the tournament.

Having declared his ambitions, the Scandinavian burst into big football. In the first half of the season, Haaland attracted the attention of Manchester United and several other teams.

Yet, he chose in favor of Borussia. As it turned out, its hunters have been watching this young man for the last four years.

Jadon Malik Sancho

Jadon Malik Sancho is only 20 years old, but he is already considered a top-class star. Sancho is fully revealed under the leadership of Thomas Tuchel and Lucien Favre.

This is hinted at by the solid statistics and the importance of the young man in the team. It is expected that soon the Englishman will leave Signal Iduna Park. First, Jadon has outgrown the level offered by the Germans. Secondly, both Manchester clubs and a whole list of other teams are claiming for the player.

Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies was the main discovery of the Bundesliga. The Canadian played perfectly in the team of Bavaria.

Davies showed the game perfectly to the coach Hans-Dieter Flick. Now, it is difficult to imagine the Bavarian team without a lateral. After all, he attacks the opponent perfectly.