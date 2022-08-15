FG declares steady support for public-private partnership arrangements

The Federal Government has said that it will continue to support the privatisation and commercialisation of critical sectors that pose a huge financial burden to it so as to boost the socio-economic, growth and development of the nation.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Adeleke Mamora, disclosed this during the official presentation of the Full Business Case (FBC) certificates for the Public Private Partnership (PPP) in his office, in Abuja.

Adeleke said the two projects to be concessioned are Planetarium and Broadband facility with specialised theatre in which representations of the solar system galaxy and universe can be projected.

According to the Minister, with satellite, Nigerian security agents can gather intelligent information on tackling some of the problems retarding the growth and progress of Nigeria.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh, said that Federal Government will not relent in the commercialisation of Innovation, and assured the ministry’s unflinching support to the projects.

The Director General, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Dr Halilu Shaba, said that the Planetarium and Museum building was commissioned in April 2018 with the ultimate objective of providing education and entertainment services to Nigeria about space science and technology. This he noted is aimed at generating revenue for the country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He emphasised that the two projects when operationalised will contribute significantly to the knowledge about space and astronomy of those who shall visit the planetarium and museum which is a major policy direction of the Federal Government.

The Director General, Infrastructure, Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr Joe Aniku Micheal Ohiani, said that the two projects will create about 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, enhance tourism, boost capacity and create a great innovation in the country.

He said that the broadband project will generate about 28 billion Naira, and the planetarium/museum project will also create N20 billion adding that the two projects will attract foreign investors to the country.

Consultations Ongoing Between Tinubu, Amaechi, Lawan, Others — APC National Vice Chairman

FG declares steady support for public-private partnership arrangements

Health Benefits Of Unripe Plantain





FG declares steady support for public-private partnership arrangements