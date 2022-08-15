Police rescue suspected terrorist who disguised as woman from angry mob in Lagos

By Olalekan Olabulo
The suspect

There was confusion as residents of Ijora Badia area of Lagos State attempted to lynch a man, suspected to be a terrorist on Monday.

The police in the state confirmed rescuing a man who was allegedly dressed in a female attire but noted that investigation is still ongoing on the incident

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the rescue of the man to the Nigerian Tribune.

Hundeyin identified the man as a 29-year-old northerner who gave his name as Sanni Gafar.

According to the police spokesperson, Gafar was about to be lynched when policemen rescued him.

The police image maker said: “Preliminary investigation shows that the male suspect, who many alleged disguised as a woman, is Sanni Gafar, aged 29.

“He was found with a bag containing three hammers, six screwdrivers, one pair of pliers, one chisel, five spanners, three rolls of black cellophane, cable wires, 20mm bending spring, a pair of black trousers, and a plastic box of clips.”

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police also said: “Investigation is ongoing to ascertain his claim that he is an electrician.”

