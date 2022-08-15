Police rescue suspected terrorist who disguised as woman from angry mob in Lagos

There was confusion as residents of Ijora Badia area of Lagos State attempted to lynch a man, suspected to be a terrorist on Monday.

The police in the state confirmed rescuing a man who was allegedly dressed in a female attire but noted that investigation is still ongoing on the incident

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the rescue of the man to the Nigerian Tribune.

Hundeyin identified the man as a 29-year-old northerner who gave his name as Sanni Gafar.

According to the police spokesperson, Gafar was about to be lynched when policemen rescued him.

The police image maker said: “Preliminary investigation shows that the male suspect, who many alleged disguised as a woman, is Sanni Gafar, aged 29.

“He was found with a bag containing three hammers, six screwdrivers, one pair of pliers, one chisel, five spanners, three rolls of black cellophane, cable wires, 20mm bending spring, a pair of black trousers, and a plastic box of clips.”

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police also said: “Investigation is ongoing to ascertain his claim that he is an electrician.”