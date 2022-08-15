Police rescue suspected terrorist who disguised as woman from angry mob in Lagos
There was confusion as residents of Ijora Badia area of Lagos State attempted to lynch a man, suspected to be a terrorist on Monday.
The police in the state confirmed rescuing a man who was allegedly dressed in a female attire but noted that investigation is still ongoing on the incident
The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the rescue of the man to the Nigerian Tribune.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- ‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’
- Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship
- Safety precautions to observe at the airport
- Safety tips to observe when boarding a ride from a ride-hailing app
- Secure your social media accounts from hackers with these tips
- Things to look out for before starting a business
- Striking a balance between your 9-5 job and your side hustle
- Little or no work experience? Here’s what you can do
- Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
Hundeyin identified the man as a 29-year-old northerner who gave his name as Sanni Gafar.
According to the police spokesperson, Gafar was about to be lynched when policemen rescued him.
The police image maker said: “Preliminary investigation shows that the male suspect, who many alleged disguised as a woman, is Sanni Gafar, aged 29.
“He was found with a bag containing three hammers, six screwdrivers, one pair of pliers, one chisel, five spanners, three rolls of black cellophane, cable wires, 20mm bending spring, a pair of black trousers, and a plastic box of clips.”
Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police also said: “Investigation is ongoing to ascertain his claim that he is an electrician.”