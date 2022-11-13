Ogunsola assumes office as new UNILAG VC, reels out plans

Professor Folasade Ogunsola, on Saturday, assumed office as the new and 13th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka,

She succeeded Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe whose five-year single tenure ended on Friday and she would be there also for five years.

Ogunsola, a Professor of Microbiology and the first female vice-chancellor of the university said she had a big vision for UNILAG.

Sharing some of her plans with top management staff, deans, directors, heads of departments, and units of both academic and non-academic sections of the university, who came around to welcome her to her new office on Saturday, Ogunsola declared that even though her administration would consolidate on the foundations built by her predecessors, it would also forge a new path to take the university to a greater height.

She said UNILAG had produced more than 200,000 graduates in its 60th year of establishment and was also blessed with 12 great vice-chancellors who had contributed so much to the university.

She said just as her predecessor had worked tirelessly for the development of the university, she is also determined to lead UNILAG into reckoning in national and international affairs.

According to her, the world is fast moving into a knowledge-driven economy; and as a university, we are at the epicenter of that evolution.

“So, we must have a second look at our curricula and ensure that our students are work-ready and industry-relevant globally.”

She said her dream is that whenever UNILAG products say they are from UNILAG, it should be readily assumed that they are smart and know their onions and become so.

“So, my vision is to build the most innovative and entrepreneurial university in Africa that ranks among the best 200 in the world with distinctive local impacts.”

She listed 10 thematic areas to work with as a framework for her administration.

The new VC also noted that she had another two important goals to achieve during her tenure and that is for the university to open a campus around the Lekki Free Trade Zone area so as to bridge the gap between Knowledge and industry and also to engage in agriculture to boost food supply in the country.

She said the two areas are very important to national development.

She, however, asked for the support and cooperation of all stakeholders, saying the job would be easily done when all hands are on deck.





