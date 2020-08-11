FG commissions 11 ICT projects across the country

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, has commissioned 11 different ICT centres across the country.

These projects cover Emergency Communication Centres, IT incubation Centres, and e-Governance Centres.

While conducting and commissioning the projects virtually, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami said the projects commissioned were related to the 3 agenda of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“If you look at the projects that are going to be commissioned, you will see that they are all related to the 3 agenda of the Federal Government on Nigeria.

“Number one is security; these emergency communication centres is part of the NCA 2003 Act, we have one in Kwara. The emergency communications centres are to support security institutions.

“The second agenda of President Buhari is economic development. If you look at the ICT incubation centres that are being constructed all over the country being championed by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), will go along way in promoting and supporting our economy, particularly economic diversification.

“Thirdly, some of the projects related to e-Governance will go along way in fighting corruption because the more our activities are being digitalized the fewer people interact physically, and as long as you reduce interaction physically, definitely, that will reduce corruption significantly.

The projects include Tertiary Institution Knowledge Center, Abraka, Delta State, New Neighborhood Post Office, Delta State, Remodeled National Mail Exchange Centre, Mbiama, Rivers.

Others are e-Health/Data Sharing Centre, Bauchi, Virtual Examination Centre, University of Maiduguri, Information Technology Innovation Centre, Kogi, Information Technology Capacity Building Centre, Jigawa, Information Technology Capacity Building Centre, Imo State, Emergency Communication Centre, Kwara, Emergency Communication Centre, Ilorin, School Knowledge Centre, Gombe.

The projects were executed by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and some of the parastatals under it which includes, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), NIPOST.

While speaking with journalists after the Commissioning in Abuja, the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma said the state has been using the emergency communication centres to tackle crime.

“You will recall that I lunched a few weeks ago our security outfit they were making use of the emergency communication centre, the emergency number is 112, courtesy of NCC.

“So, it is because of that that I am inviting the Minister to come and commission the project. If you notice the crime rate has gone that, we have been tracking down crime syndicates”, he noted.

