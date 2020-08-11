Police arraigns Baale, five others for theft, attempted murder

The police on Tuesday docked a man who was described as a self-acclaimed Baale, Muftau Sefiu Olamiji and five other persons before Magistrate Abimbola Komolafe of a Lagos State Magistrate Court over charges bordering on alleged stealing, attempted murder and breach of the peace at Okegun Odofin community in Ibeju Lekki area of the state.

The defendants were docked on a 10- count charge bordering on harassment and unlawful possession of firearms by Asp Ben Ekundayo, a police prosecutor.

49-year-old Olamiji 49 was docked alongside Ramon Babatunde Aladeseso (37), Kabiru Kaka (59), Kolawole Salami (38), Kunle Onadipe (43), Evans Kowei 33 and others now at large.

They were alleged to have on July 2, 2020, at Okegun Odofin Community in Ibeju Lekki shot one Kazeem Issah on his right cheek, causing him grievous life-threatening injuries which could terminate his life.

Asp Ekundayo alleged further that the defendants and others at large also did unlawfully enter into the palace of Baale of Okegun Odofin, Chief Ismaila Ogunkoya with the intent to commit a felony.

“They unlawfully stole Air Conditioners, two chandelier light, one Airtel phone, office chairs, and ash worth of seven million, five hundred thousand (N7,500,00) with all stolen items totalling at ten million seven hundred and forth-eight thousand naira (N10,748,000,00).”

The prosecutor further informed the court that the defendants also damaged vehicles and properties worth of 10, 000, 000, 00 belonging to residents while they were also alleged to have unlawfully used armed military men to harass residents of the community.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed by the defendants contravenes Sections, 411, 350, 230, 308, 287, 174, 168 of the Lagos State Criminal Laws of Nigeria, 2015 and Section 6 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State of Nigeria 2016.

The defendants all pleaded not guilty to the ten count charges and Magistrate Komolafe following their not guilty plea, granted them bail in the sum of two hundred thousand naira (200,000,00) each with two sureties with the condition that the sureties must be blood relations.

The court further ordered that the sureties must present their evidence of tax payment to the state government.

The matter was subsequently adjourned till October 9, 2020, for mention.

