FG assures adequate security for unity colleges

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians of adequate security for all the 110 unity colleges across the country.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who gave the assurance, on Thursday, at the Federal Government College Otobi, Benue State, said, “the safety of our children is a topmost priority to the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The Minister who spoke through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Arc Sonny Echono, at the commissioning ceremony of critical projects at the College, a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry said.

The Minister said that the goverment would leave no stone unturned in her efforts to ensure the safe recovery of the remaining abducted children of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi State.

Furthermore, Adamu Adamu assured all Nigerians that the Federal Government is putting in place greater security measures including a complex and sophisticated communication architecture that would make it almost impossible for bandits and other criminal elements to operate so as to safeguard all Unity Colleges as well as prevent a reoccurrence of the Yauri ugly experience.

In a related development, the Minister announced that the Federal Government has approved the full engagement of teachers engaged by the Parent Teachers Associations across Unity Colleges, otherwise known as PTA teachers.

Adamu gave indications that the Ministry has already begun the process that would lead to the regularisation of the appointments of these teachers.

The engagement of the PTA teachers according to the Minister would be restricted to qualified teachers who meet the new entry requirements into the teaching profession in Nigeria.

Highlights of the occasion were the commissioning of a 3000 capacity assembly hall, two blocks of classrooms, an ultra-modern staff room, a ring road within the school premises, a drainage system, science laboratories, solar street lights, renovated hostels, a guest house and a sports complex among others.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion include; the deputy speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon Chris Adaji, and His Royal Highness, Ada of Otukpo among others.

