FG approves PPP projects worth $9bn via ICRC’s regulatory oversight ― Ohiani

The Federal Government has approved Public Private Partnerships (PPP) projects worth about $9 billion from 2010 to 2021, through the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC’s) regulatory oversight.

Also, the Commission has midwifed many laudable projects, which will go a long way in bridging the infrastructure gap in Nigeria, including the Lekki Deep Sea Port which is currently at 98.07 per cent completion, the Nigerian Air project which will fly before the end of the current administration, as well as upgrade of four major international in Nigeria, among others.

In the same vein, the ICRC affirmed it is readily available to assist all the States, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to take on viable infrastructure projects using Public Private Partnerships (PPP).

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Michael Ohiani, on Tuesday, in Abuja, when he received a delegation from Media Trust Group, owners of Daily Trust Newspapers, led by its Group Chief Executive Office, Mounir Gwarzo.

Ohiani while listing out the laudable projects of the Commission as well as its mandate, told the delegation that some States were already taking on PPP projects through the assistance of the ICRC.

He said that although the Act of the Commission only confers on its regulatory functions for Federal Government projects, the ICRC had set up a peer review mechanism to assist States in ensuring that their PPP projects are in line with best practices through the establishment of the Nigerian Public Private Partnership Network (NPPPN) in collaboration with the Nigerian Governors Forum.

He noted that there were also some projects that were on the exclusive legislative list, for example, Deep Seaports, Rails, Airports among others and that if a State government wants to go into such investment opportunities, they will have to follow ICRC’s guidelines and regulations.

Mr Ohiani said, “Also going by the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Act of the Debt Management Office, if a State government wants guarantee or a foreign loan to support such project, they will have to recourse to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to give a ‘No Objection’ before such loans or guarantee can be given.”

On his part, Mr Mounir Gwarzo, said that ICRC’s role in infrastructure development which is a major achievement of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari deserves commendation.





He said that there was a need for the Commission to partner with Media Trust Group to ensure that the laudable contribution to infrastructure development reaches more Nigerians.

Gwarzo, a former Chief Executive at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said that the visit was also to congratulate the DG on his well-deserved appointment to drive infrastructure development through PPPs in Nigeria.

Gwarzo said: “Your appointment justifies the excellent work you have done in your career. You are indeed a round peg in a round hole.

“We are ready to partner with you and support you so that you will be able to achieve your goals.”

He informed the DG that Media Trust was being restructured into a new holding company with various subsidiaries including the Daily Trust Newspapers, Trust TV, Trust Radio and other digital platforms.

