Lagos denies involvement in sale of Tinubu stickers to commercial motorists

The Lagos State Government has debunked claims of its participation in forcing the motoring public to purchase stickers to raise funds for the campaign of All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which has been attached to a viral video trending on Social Media.

In a statement signed, on Wednesday, by the States Honourable Commissioner For Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, the state condemned in strong terms the aforementioned claims, stressing that the sticker was not created and circulated by the Ministry or any of its Agencies.

The Ministry of Transportation urged stakeholders in the transportation sector, especially those providing public road transport to report anyone caught selling the stickers in the name of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, adding that those involved in this mischief should refrain or face the wrath of the Law.

