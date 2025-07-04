FG advised to adopt Oyo’s affordable housing model

The Federal Government has been urged to replicate Oyo State’s model for affordable housing by creating a more supportive environment for developers through enabling policies and tax incentives.

The appeal was made by the President and Chief executive officer of Fendini Group, Adelaja Adeoye, during a press conference to commemorate the issuance of the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for the Rayfield Gardens City Estate project in Ibadan.

Adeoye, noted that the dream of affordable housing can become a reality if the Federal Government adopts policies that reduce the financial burden on developers, especially in relation to the soaring cost of construction materials.

“With the right policies in place, such as tax waivers and infrastructure support, the cost of building homes can be significantly reduced, making affordable housing achievable for more Nigerians,” he said.

Adeoye , praised Oyo State’s consistent support for private investment, noting that the state has become a preferred destination for investors in Nigeria and across Africa. He attributed this to Governor Seyi Makinde’s commitment to infrastructure development, investor protection, and sustainable growth.

While he lauded the state government’s proactive approach to ensuring a business-friendly environment and emphasized the importance of continuity and stability in government policies.

“Governor Makinde has assured investors that political transitions will not disrupt existing investments, and this is a huge confidence booster for those of us in the real estate sector,” Adeoye said.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for issuing legal title documents for the Rayfield Gardens City Estate, saying the move strengthens investor confidence and secures the future of housing projects in the state.

Adeoye also highlighted key features of the estate, including stable electricity, paved roads, and premium security services, describing it as a model for sustainable community development.

He however appreciate subscribers for their trust in the company’s vision and promised continued delivery of high-quality services, including the timely issuance of title documents in accordance with the terms of their agreements.

