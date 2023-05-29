The lives of the commuters passing through Jos-Bauchi Road to other states in the Northeast and North-Central regions are in precarious situation as a result of the gully erosion that washed away the road at Narabi, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Though the area has been closed-off with stones and a red rope to serve as a warning signal to motorists, they are still managing to pass through at a low speed. This is because there is no alternative. This road has been continuously claiming the lives of innocent commuters daily.

Annoyingly, the Bauchi-Jos highway is among the highways recording high rates of accident in Nigeria. Given this, the Federal Government approved the sum of N348 billion in 2018 for the dualisation of the road from Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi to Gombe. This is to reduce the risk of accidents along the road but, nothing has been done on the ground yet for the actualisation of the project.

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) should quickly come to the aid of commuters by repairing the affected area before it becomes damaged completely.

It’s good for the FERMA to know that the road is the only way linking the entire North-Central and North-East. Also, the agency should be aware that the road is among the busiest roads in northern Nigeria.

I am also drawing the attention of the incoming president Ahmed Bola Tinubu to dualise the road and save lives.

Only God knows what will happen if the road is damaged completely.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama, Magama Toro, Bauchi State.

