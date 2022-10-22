Femi Lasode set to rattle Nollywood with Queen Mother Osun

Highly creative movie packager, Femi Lasode, is at it again. This time, he has started the packaging of a tight epic movie entitled “Queen Mother Osun, The Compassionate”.

This is simply a bold attempt in his creative voyage of crafting of a 90minutes movie, filmed on high definition video which would eventually be in a celluloid.

The proposed work, which no doubt engaged his creative mien, according to Lasode, attempts to document, in drama form the story of Queen Mother Osun, the second wife of Alaafin Sango, of Oyo kingdom. The story traces her journey from Royalty to diety.

The promo of this movie parades Celebrated artistes like Sola Duro-Ladipo Akinsola, who played the Queen Mother Osun, YemiAdeyemi, Funmi Tijani, Olalekan Oduntan and others. The producer is seeking funds to complete this world class epic movie.

With the ever increasing urge to preserve the Yoruba history, push tourism the Yoruba hinterland, thereby increasing the export potentials of Nigeria as a whole, divulged during an exclusive close up that he strongly believes in the use of movies as veritable channel for the promotion of cultural products which becomes inevitably strong tool in achieving the above stated objectives.

He maintained that with this in mind, “there’s need for urgent production for a professionally produced cultural movie which would undobtably go a long way, not only in documenting the history of Osogbo, the Osun state capital, but also as a cultural product that can assist in the promotion of tourism export in Nigeria,” he stated.

