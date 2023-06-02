The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Kwara State Branch has sought for collaborations with the Federal Polytechnic Offa in the area of professional certification and registration of staff and students into professional body of the Institute.

The CIBN Branch Executives revealed this during a courtesy visit to the Polytechnic on Wednesday 31st of May 2023.

The Kwara State Branch Chairman, Mr Lekan Olarewaju who led the CIBN team commended the Management led by Engr. Dr. Kadiri Kamoru Oluwatoyin FNSE for the warm reception. He noted that the Institute is proud of the performance of the Federal Polytechnic Offa products on the field.

Mr. Olarewaju said the Polytechnic is considered for CIBN Legacy Project because of being one of the leading institutions in terms of resources and manpower.

According to him, ” One of the institutions we cherish so much is the Federal Polytechnic Offa and we are proud of the products of the institution we are meeting on on the field. The Polytechnic is one of the leading institutions in terms of resources and manpower and our linkage program will avail students the opportunity to graduate as chartered bankers and have the opportunity to be registered as member of the professional body before leaving the school.”

Stating the benefits of the CIBN linkage program, he noted that the Institute has subsidized the registration fee for the students and interested students who want to be chattered will make half payment for registration while the institute will take the students up to make sure they are well placed after graduation.

“I urged the Management to facilitate prompt registration and participation of both staff and students in order to tap the opportunity at subsidized rate,” he added.

While speaking on behalf of the Management, the Deputy Rector Administration, Dr. Salimonu Rasheed Ishaq appreciated the courtesy visit of CIBN officials to the Polytechnic and assured the Institute of the management’s interest in the collaboration.

Dr. Salimonu revealed that the Management had already signed an MoU with the CIBN which is an indication of interest in the linkage program and other legacy project proposed by the Institute. He said the Management led by Engr. Dr. Kadiri Kamoru Oluwatoyin FNSE will look into more areas where the Polytechnic can collaborate with CIBN for the progress of all staff and students in the School of Business and Management Studies.

He added that the Management will encourage students to register promptly for the program as an addendum to their certificate before leaving the institution.

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) is the umbrella professional body for bankers in Nigeria. Its program and training courses are fashioned to sharpen students’ skills and broaden their knowledge of the Nigerian banking practices.