The Inspector-General of Police has approved the appointment of ASP Chinaka Chioma Maureen, LLB as the new Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO for Abia State Command.

In a release by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala, “Before her posting, she was the 2nd-In-Command to the exiting PPRO, CSP Geoffrey Ogbonna who has been redeployed for other professional policing duties in the command, sequel to his recent promotion.

“ASP Chinaka Chioma Maureen is a member of course 2 Regular Intake and graduate of Law from the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano, an Associate of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, and she is currently pursuing her Post Graduate Degree in Mass Communication ”.

According to the release signed on behalf of the CP by the redeployed PPRO, CSP Geoffrey Ogbonna, Chinaka is married and hails from Imo State.

The CP enjoined the public to extend their corporations to her.

