Fear grips AAUA students as two 200-level students go missing

Students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), in Ondo State, have raised the alarm over the mysterious disappearance of two of their colleagues who have been missing for over two weeks.

The two missing students, Andrel Eloho Okah of the Department of History and International Studies in the Faculty of Arts, and John Friday Abba of the Department of Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture, have been missing since late June.

The mysterious disappearance of the two second-year undergraduate students has sparked anxiety within the university community.

According to one of their coursemates, who identified himself as Ajibola, all attempts to trace the duo have been unsuccessful, as their mobile phones have been switched off, with no credible lead as to their whereabouts.

He said the two, who are close friends, have been absent from all academic activities, and their hostel management has reached out to their mutual friends regarding their disappearance.

“For over two weeks now, the two of them have been missing from school and academic activities in class. We have searched everywhere. We can’t find them, and we’re worried about their whereabouts.

“We don’t even know if it is a case of kidnapping or something else. The two of them are very close, though. But efforts to reach them through their phones have repeatedly failed. Their sudden disappearance is giving us concerns.

“We need help, and we have reported to the school management and the police, but we are not getting the response we need. They are telling us to just calm down. Nothing tangible has been done.

“They only said we should be calm and that there’s a probability they both went on vacation, but the students’ community is already worried and agitated.”

Worried about the development, the relatives of the two students have reportedly begun a frantic search for them and have also reported the matter to law enforcement agencies.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the institution, Mr Victor Akinpelumi, declined to comment on the development. However, a source in the management told our reporter that the university authorities are on top of the case.

“The university management is aware of the case, but we are suspecting several developments related to the missing students.

“You would agree with me that there are a lot of unwholesome activities surrounding some of these students while on campus.

“So, we are in touch with the police on the matter and are working to unravel what exactly could have led to this, more so as their colleagues are also suspicious of their purported whereabouts,” he said.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olayinka Ayanlade, who confirmed the development, said the state police command has commenced an investigation into the matter.

Ayanlade stated that the command is working to locate the missing undergraduates and assured that they would soon be reunited with their colleagues.

