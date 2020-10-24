FCT residents panic over fear of attack, keep indoor

For many days now, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) city has witnessed a scanty population on working days.

The usual busy Nyanya -Mararaba- Keffi road has been free of traffic from Wednesday 20 October to this day.

Tribune investigation reveals that from 19th of October, many residents of Territory did not go to work for fear of being caught up in crisis or attacked by hoodlums.

A taxi driver, Samuel Udoh told our reporter that, “as you can see, the town is dry, people didn’t come to work because they are afraid of what might happen.

” There are different kinds of information going around that different places may be attacked, so I think that has made people to stay away from town” he noted

On the 22 of Oct, Gudu market was closed early around 3: pm due to panic by a purported attack.

A trader at the market, Raymond Okon told Tribune Online that “we were at the market and all of a sudden, people started running saying that hoodlums were coming to attack the market.

“So everybody started packing up, we packed our goods and locked our shops and went home” he stated.

The same day, a village located in Apo called Dongongada had a panic attack. These villagers were on the run simply because a resident came on a bike and announced that they were coming, without further details, people started running.

On the 23 of October, residents of Mararaba, One man village, Adoo and New Nyanya nearby villages of the FCT were on the run because of attack news speculation.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online has observed that Road Safety Corps and VIO have not blocked the city roads for days.

The popular checking point at Karu bridge has been deserted for days, same goes to other checking points within the city.

Again, the Capital city has not witnessed youths protest since the 20th October 2020.

