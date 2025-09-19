FCT resident doctors suspend strike

The Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCTA), has announced the suspension of its indefinite strike.

The President of the association, Dr. George Ebong, disclosed this on Friday, stating that members are expected to resume work on Monday, September 22, 2025, by 8 a.m.

According to him, the decision followed the intervention of the Senate Committee on Federal Territory Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, as well as out of respect for the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Dr. Ebong, however, noted that none of the association’s demands had been met at the time of the announcement.

“The Senate intervened. Even though none of our demands have been met yet, they assured us that they will talk to the minister. We hope the minister will listen to us, because we respect him,” he said.

ARD-FCTA had embarked on an indefinite strike on Monday to press home demands bordering on improved working conditions, remuneration, and other welfare issues.

