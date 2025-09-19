AVIATIONLatest News

Passengers want Max Air sanctioned over disrupted flight

Kingsley Alumona
Max Air

Passengers onboard Max Air flight VM 1648 from Abuja to Yola have petitioned the Federal Ministry of Aviation to launch an investigation into the airline’s disrupted flight operation on September 7, 2025.

According to the petition signed by Adewuyi Farinde, on behalf of the other passengers, they called on the ministry to probe the incident and ensure appropriate sanctions against the airline.

ALSO READ: Dispatch rider assaulted by Lagos NURTW chief in critical condition — Police

Farinde and other passengers, including Alheri Zira and Ani Christopher, said the flight was rescheduled multiple times, without adequate notice or explanation, and was later cancelled and rescheduled for the next day.

They stated that the incident disrupted their travel plans, left passengers stranded — without provision for food, accommodation, or a valid explanation — and failed to make necessary arrangements for them.

They described Max Air’s action as an egregious breach of Nigerian Aviation law.

“As victims of Max Air’s misconduct, we demand justice and compensation for the significant losses incurred. We will pursue this matter until Max Air is held accountable and our demands are met,” the petition states in part.

They urged the Ministry of Aviation to take immediate action to address the issue and ensure that airlines operate in accordance with the law, prioritising passenger welfare and safety.

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ekiti map,Ekiti govt begins training of 500 newly recruited Amotekun, anti-grazing corps Ekiti govt bans graduation ceremonies in public, private schools
Next Article FG slams ‘no work, no pay’ on striking doctors FCT resident doctors suspend strike

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×