Passengers want Max Air sanctioned over disrupted flight

Passengers onboard Max Air flight VM 1648 from Abuja to Yola have petitioned the Federal Ministry of Aviation to launch an investigation into the airline’s disrupted flight operation on September 7, 2025.

According to the petition signed by Adewuyi Farinde, on behalf of the other passengers, they called on the ministry to probe the incident and ensure appropriate sanctions against the airline.

Farinde and other passengers, including Alheri Zira and Ani Christopher, said the flight was rescheduled multiple times, without adequate notice or explanation, and was later cancelled and rescheduled for the next day.

They stated that the incident disrupted their travel plans, left passengers stranded — without provision for food, accommodation, or a valid explanation — and failed to make necessary arrangements for them.

They described Max Air’s action as an egregious breach of Nigerian Aviation law.

“As victims of Max Air’s misconduct, we demand justice and compensation for the significant losses incurred. We will pursue this matter until Max Air is held accountable and our demands are met,” the petition states in part.

They urged the Ministry of Aviation to take immediate action to address the issue and ensure that airlines operate in accordance with the law, prioritising passenger welfare and safety.