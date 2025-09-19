Ekiti govt bans graduation ceremonies in public, private schools

The Ekiti State government has announced a total ban on graduation ceremonies across different levels of classes in both public and private schools in the state.

Also, the government announced that in contrast to the previous practices, siblings would now be able to pass down textbooks used to their younger ones instead of parents purchasing new ones.

It would be recalled that the Ondo State government and also other states had recently announced the ban on the graduation ceremonies in their schools.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mike Omolayo in a circular addressed to stakeholders in the state said the new directives would take effect from the 2025/2026 academic session for pupils in kindergarten, nursery, primary and secondary classes.

He added that the new policy decision is in line with the shared prosperity of Governor Biodun Oyebanji-led administration, “to stem the tide of undue financial pressure on parents/guardians and social ills often associated with the ceremonies.”

According to the circular, “Ekiti State government is still committed to once in six years book review for Primary Schools, while that of Secondary School level has been changed from once in three years to once in four years.

“Parents and guardians are to note that siblings can pass textbooks to their younger ones as long as the books are in good condition.

“The State Government is emphasising that book review for Primary Schools is once in six (6) years subject to review by the National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE