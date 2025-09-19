JUST IN: Fubara arrives Port Harcourt airport

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa on Friday, as his plane landed at 11:50 a.m.
Waiting to receive him were supporters, including a former Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barr. Emma Okah; former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh; former Nigerian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Oji Ngofa; former Commissioner for Environment, Sydney Gbara; and former factional Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Victor Oko-Jumbo.
Also present were former Commissioner for Youths, Chisom Gbali; former Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Evans Bipi; former President of NUPENG, Igwe Achese; former Commissioner for Education, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja; as well as former Port Harcourt City Council Chairman, Ezebunwo Ichemati, and former Obio/Akpor Council Chairman, among others.
Recall that Tribune Online reports on 17th September that President Bola Tinubu lifted the state of emergency in the state and ordered his reinstatement after a six-month suspension.
More details later…
