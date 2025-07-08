FCT: Police launch joint security operation, intensify deployments, patrols

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police Force has announced that, in view of recent security concerns within the FCT, particularly over the past weekend, it activated a robust and intelligence-led operational strategy on Monday aimed at tackling criminal elements and ensuring the continued safety of residents.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by the FCT Police Command’s Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, was quoted as saying:

“As part of these efforts, the Command will intensify stop-and-search operations at key flashpoints, targeting individuals involved in ‘one-chance’ robberies, vandalism, and the activities of scavengers who pose a growing security threat. The operation will also clamp down on unauthorised persons using diplomatic plate numbers to commit crime and evade law enforcement.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to avoid driving vehicles with covered number plates, vehicles without number plates, or those bearing only one plate. Likewise, individuals using vehicles with tinted glasses must ensure they possess valid tinted permit documents. Vehicles found in violation of these requirements may be subjected to thorough checks, and the drivers may be delayed.

“The Command urges all residents to cooperate with officers on duty, remain law-abiding, and exercise patience as these measures are being implemented for the safety of all. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appeal for the public’s understanding and support during this period.

“The FCT Police Command remains committed to its constitutional mandate of protecting lives and property and will continue to do everything within its power to ensure the security and well-being of all residents.”

