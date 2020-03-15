Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has commiserated with the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and families of victims of Sunday’s fire at Abule Ado which claimed several lives and property.

Fayemi also commiserated with residents and business owners who lost property during the explosion.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, regretted the huge losses recorded during the early morning fire, urging the victims not to lose hope in the face of the disaster.

He also called on Nigerians generally to be conscious of the safety of their environment, especially during this dry season.

“We commiserate with families that lost their loved ones as well as residents and business owners who lost properties worth several millions of naira to the fire incident.

“The government and people of Ekiti State share in your grief and our prayers and thought are with you during this trying period,” the statement added.