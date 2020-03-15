Ortom’s aide call for prayers against herders’ attack, coronavirus

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Mr Terver Akase, on Sunday has called on the people of Konshisha Local Government Area to pray against sustained attacks on people of the state.

Akase also called for prayers to prevent the dreaded coronavirus also known as COVID-19 from spreading deep into the country and its speedy end to countries already affected.

Ortom’s spokesman made the call at St. Gabriel’s Parish, Iorkighir, Tse-Agberagba at a mass organised to pray for him in appreciation of his role in the 2018 invasion of the state by Fulani herdsmen.

Akase lamented the renewed attacks on parts of the state especially in Guma where several persons have been killed by militia herdsmen, pointing out that the attacks were an orchestrated agenda to take over the land.

According to him, “the attacks were also a deliberate and coordinated plan to achieve the agenda of Othman Danfodio who lost in a battle to capture the Benue Valley in 1804.”

He charged people of the state to adhere to preventive measures against COVID-19 by washing their hands regularly with soap and also using hand sanitisers and other preventive measures.

While acknowledging the sacrifices made by clergy in reshaping and developing the society, the Chief Press Secretary pledged his continued support to their development efforts.

Earlier, the Vicar General and Parish Priest in charge of the Church, Very Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Doki, said they decided to celebrate Mass and pray for Mr Akase in order to appreciate and encourage him for the outstanding role he played during the invasion of the state in 2018 by militia herdsmen.

He stated that many might have called and appreciated Mr Akase privately but celebrating and praying for him publicly would encourage him to do more by informing the world about the true situation in the state as regards herders’ attacks.