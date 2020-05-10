Fasoranti, a legend at 94 ― Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group has felicitated with its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, who will be 94 years on May 11, 2020, describing him as a legendary leader, who the group has benefitted from his wealth of experience till date.

The group, however, noted that the killing of his daughter, Funke Olakunri, by suspected herdsmen about 10 months ago, had limited the kind of celebrations it could have organised for him, declaring that if there was any befitting birthday gift anyone would give to the elder statesman it should be to ensure that the suspected killers of his daughter stand trial to determine their guilt or otherwise.

“If there is any birthday gift anyone will give to Pa Fasoranti, it is to secure the suspected killers of his daughter to stand their trial so their guilt can be determined or otherwise,” it said.

Afenifere said this in a statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin, while celebrating its leader, recalling that Fashoranti as a legend “rose from the life of discipline as a teacher and indeed a principal of famous schools that produced illustrious students holding firsts in many areas of life today.”

The group further recalled that the elder statesman was Second Republic Commissioner for Finance in Ondo State, who returned to his first love, which is education, in private capacity after all the political crisis major actors of that era went through, saying he never abandoned his leadership role and the reason why Afenifere had benefited from his wealth of experience till date.

However, Afenifere said major tragedy that befell Pa Fasoranti last year, while he was 93 years of age, was the killing of his daughter, Funke, by suspected herdsmen, lamenting that the ugly incident had made him “see the interment of a daughter he had thought would be one of those to bury him when the last day would come.”

“This limits the kind of celebrations we can have to him today in addition to the state of the country,” the group sadly declared.

Afenifere further lamented that as if the pain was not enough, there was no word about the killers for about nine months until recently, pointing out that even after the suspects were charged to court for prosecution, there had been some form of drama being witnessed.

“There has been the shenanigan of one of the major suspects who used to be secretary of Miyetti Allah in Ondo State falling victim of COVID-19 with about three attempted escapes from jail,” Afenifere said.

The group, however, wished the celebrant happy celebrations all the days of his life.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Lagos Will Not Hesitate To Review Easing Of Lockdown If… ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday warned that the state government will not hesitate to review the terms of easing of lockdown currently in operation if it continues to see evidence that Lagosians are determined to flout the rules… Read full story

Agency Arrests LG Chairman For Allegedly Sharing Palliatives To Police, DSS, Others

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption (PCAC) has arrested Kumbotso Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Kabiru Ado Panshekara over alleged abuse of power in the distribution of government palliatives in his local government… Read full story

Journalist Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Bauchi

A journalist working in Bauchi State has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the state’s deputy governor, Mr Baba Tela, announced on Saturday. Tela, who is also the chairman of the Bauchi State Task Force on COVID-19 and Lassa fever, made the announcement at a news conference at Government House in Bauchi… Read full story

Yoruba, Biafra UNPO Membership: Risk Of Nigeria Breaking Up Now Higher

Concerns over the risk of Nigeria breaking up with some ethnic nationalities pulling out of the union appear to have been heightened with the admission of the Yoruba and Igbo nations into the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO)… Read full story

Latter-Days Saints Refutes Claim Church Refunding Tithes To Members

Contrary to the news doing the rounds that the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Days Saints, has concluded plans to refund the total amount of money paid as tithe in the last three years to members across the world to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, the church has debunked the news as well as described it as fake… Read full story

COVID-19: 160 Stranded Nigerians Depart U.S For Abuja

The first batch of Nigerians stranded in the United States due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are on their way back home. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 160 Nigerians, including eight infants, made the first batch of evacuees… Read full story

Police, NSCDC Officers Beat Up Soldier For Refusing To Wear Face Mask

A combined team of men of policemen and men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) beat up a soldier in Benin on Saturday after he allegedly refused to wear a face mask. The incident happened between 1 pm and 1:30 pm at the popular Lagos Street/Oba Market Street junction in downtown Benin… Read full story

A’Ibom Intercepts Dead COVID-19 Victim, Isolates 6 Smugglers Of Body From Lagos

Border police officers manning the major entry point into Akwa Ibom State at the Abia/Akwa Ibom common boundary at Obot Akara Local Government Area have intercepted the remains of a suspected coronavirus patient said to have been smuggled into the state from Lagos… Read full story

I’m Not The Cause Of Your Problem, Ortom Tells Benue Index Case

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has informed the United Kingdom returnee who is the state’s COVID-19 index case, Mrs Susan Idoko Okpe, to redirect her grievances to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying he is not the architect of her woes… Read full story

Warm Weather Doesn’t Curb COVID-19 Spread, Studies Reveal

Contrary to the general knowledge across the globe, two studies have revealed that warm weather does not kill off the coronavirus or curb its spread. The Daily Mail of UK reported that the studies, carried out by US and Canadian researchers, analysed more than 370,000 cases in thousands of different cities in… Read full story

COVID-19: Lagos To Introduce Community Management Of Cases

Lagos State government says it will introduce the management of COVID-19 patients at community levels, so as to enhance the management of cases in the state. The state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the disclosure while giving an update on the management of COVID-19 and review of the lockdown… Read full story