Fashola commends Inuwa over infrastructural developments in Gombe

•As the governor presents 3-year scorecard

Latest News
By Ishola Michael - Gombe
Fashola commends Inuwa

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has commended Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for the high-quality infrastructural developments in the state.

He stated this on Monday when the governor visited him in a closed door at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting came on the heels of an earlier one by the governor in September last year during which he drew the attention of the Federal Government to the deteriorating condition of some federal roads in Gombe and other 5 linked states, especially the Bauchi- Gombe, Gombe- Dukku- Darazo, Gombe- Biu and Gombe Potiskum roads among others and sought for quick intervention.

The governor had told the minister during their previous meeting that” for any meaningful development to take place, infrastructure is the key. And out of all the basic infrastructure, you need the roads to connect. Virtually every facility needs roads and this ministry handles roads; so we need to synergise and work together. That is why we are working to see that what we have as a blueprint is really working in synergy with the federal government on short and long terms.”

Meanwhile, Inuwa used the visit to keep the minister up to speed with development in Gombe state, particularly as it relates to the infrastructural and socio-economic strides of his administration.

The governor also presented his 3rd-year scorecard and progress report of his administration to the minister.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

You might also like
Latest News

Fashola justifies N964bn budgetary expenditure for roads investments in seven years

Latest News

Governor Inuwa Yahaya hails Tinubu’s emergence as APC Presidential flag bearer

Latest News

Governor Inuwa hails Tinubu’s emergence as APC presidential candidate

Latest News

Facebook posts against Gombe governor: Court grants bail to Bala Sani

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More