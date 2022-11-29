Fashola commends Inuwa over infrastructural developments in Gombe

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has commended Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for the high-quality infrastructural developments in the state.

He stated this on Monday when the governor visited him in a closed door at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting came on the heels of an earlier one by the governor in September last year during which he drew the attention of the Federal Government to the deteriorating condition of some federal roads in Gombe and other 5 linked states, especially the Bauchi- Gombe, Gombe- Dukku- Darazo, Gombe- Biu and Gombe Potiskum roads among others and sought for quick intervention.

The governor had told the minister during their previous meeting that” for any meaningful development to take place, infrastructure is the key. And out of all the basic infrastructure, you need the roads to connect. Virtually every facility needs roads and this ministry handles roads; so we need to synergise and work together. That is why we are working to see that what we have as a blueprint is really working in synergy with the federal government on short and long terms.”

Meanwhile, Inuwa used the visit to keep the minister up to speed with development in Gombe state, particularly as it relates to the infrastructural and socio-economic strides of his administration.

The governor also presented his 3rd-year scorecard and progress report of his administration to the minister.

